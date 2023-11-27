Contrasting SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 1.10 $340.44 million $12.71 2.55

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources 45.05% 31.19% 15.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.30%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.