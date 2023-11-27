Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.76.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

