Crane (CR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Crane has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Crane stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Crane by 700.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

