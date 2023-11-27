Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 88.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CR opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.97.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.