Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $18.84 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,863,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,193 in the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $129,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

