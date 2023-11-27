Critical Comparison: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) and Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperium Technology Group and MasterBrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterBrand $2.83 billion 0.61 $155.40 million $1.24 11.02

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Imperium Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperium Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterBrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Imperium Technology Group and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Imperium Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imperium Technology Group and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A MasterBrand 5.69% 20.15% 8.85%

Summary

MasterBrand beats Imperium Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally. It is involved in the marketing and operation of mobile games and computer games; sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital token products; and cryptocurrency mining and rental of machines for customers in cryptocurrency mining. The company also participates in esports competitions, streaming and marketing events, and merchandise sale activities; manufactures and sells stainless steel home furnishing products and accessories for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance. In addition, it engages in the property investment activities. The company was formerly known as Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperium Technology Group Limited in July 2021. Imperium Technology Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Imperium Technology Group Limited is a subsidiary of Diamond State Holdings Limited.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

