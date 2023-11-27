Critical Contrast: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biote and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 2.31 -$970,000.00 ($0.22) -23.82 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.67 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -5.33

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. biote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curaleaf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares biote and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote -1.52% -36.14% 18.54% Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63

biote presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.32%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than biote.

Summary

biote beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

