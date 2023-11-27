Critical Review: BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) & Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BANDAI NAMCO and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Planet Fitness 0 5 9 1 2.73

Planet Fitness has a consensus target price of $67.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than BANDAI NAMCO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.17 Planet Fitness $936.77 million 6.16 $99.40 million $1.61 40.69

This table compares BANDAI NAMCO and Planet Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than BANDAI NAMCO. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BANDAI NAMCO and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness 12.80% -102.85% 6.69%

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

