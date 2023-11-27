Critical Survey: Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) versus Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) and Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Husky Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy 16.27% 18.26% 8.70% Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncor Energy and Husky Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $44.97 billion 0.94 $6.98 billion $4.60 7.11 Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Husky Energy.

60.3% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suncor Energy and Husky Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Husky Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suncor Energy currently has a consensus target price of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Suncor Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Husky Energy.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Husky Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and petrochemical products; and markets, transports, and manages refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment also involved in trading of crude oil, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Husky Energy

(Get Free Report)

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. It is also involved in upgrading heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil and diesel; refining crude oil; marketing refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt, lubricants, and ancillary products; and producing ethanol, as well as refining crude oil to produce and market diesel fuels, gasoline, jet fuel, and asphalt. Husky Energy Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.