CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.