CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
CSX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CSX opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
