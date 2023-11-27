CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 47.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 158,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.5 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $378.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -353.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

