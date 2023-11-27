Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

