DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HOG opened at $30.50 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,686,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $564,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

