Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

NYSE DQ opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

