Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

DFS stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

