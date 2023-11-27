Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $86.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

