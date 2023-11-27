DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) & iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Financial Survey

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) and iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and iliad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28% iliad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DISH Network and iliad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 2 1 2.25 iliad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

DISH Network presently has a consensus target price of $10.27, suggesting a potential upside of 180.68%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than iliad.

This table compares DISH Network and iliad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $16.68 billion 0.12 $2.30 billion $1.87 1.96 iliad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than iliad.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats iliad on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About iliad

iliad S.A. provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

