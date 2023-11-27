DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
