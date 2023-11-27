DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

