Dycom Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

