Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.82.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
