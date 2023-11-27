Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.35.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 91,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

