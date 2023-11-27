Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8,131.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 144.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE ESI opened at $20.61 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

