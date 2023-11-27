Emeren Group Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emeren Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

NYSE SOL opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at $55,069,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

