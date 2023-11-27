Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of EFSCP opened at $15.69 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
