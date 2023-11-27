Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EFSCP opened at $15.69 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

