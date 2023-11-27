EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

