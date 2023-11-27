Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $48.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

