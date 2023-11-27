Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $71.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.