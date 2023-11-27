EverCommerce (EVCM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) in the last few weeks:
- 11/9/2023 – EverCommerce was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 11/7/2023 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – EverCommerce was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.
In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,891.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,595 shares of company stock worth $429,102. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
