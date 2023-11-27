Financial Survey: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Central Puerto and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Puerto currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Central Puerto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 7.95% 10.26% 7.07% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Central Puerto and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $798.06 million 1.50 $146.61 million $0.35 22.66 Spruce Power $82.27 million 0.78 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.80

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

