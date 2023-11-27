First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) versus Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Critical Contrast

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44% First Bancorp 22.01% 9.24% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Luther Burbank and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luther Burbank and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.72 $80.20 million $0.71 12.46 First Bancorp $408.94 million 3.16 $146.94 million $2.89 10.87

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Free Report)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

