First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on December 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $190.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,435.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,379.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

