First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

