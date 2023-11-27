Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) and BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Financial Review

Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focusrite and BowFlex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focusrite N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BowFlex $286.77 million 0.10 -$105.40 million ($1.57) -0.52

Focusrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focusrite 0 0 1 0 3.00 BowFlex 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Focusrite and BowFlex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focusrite and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focusrite N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -18.32% -74.35% -29.04%

Summary

Focusrite beats BowFlex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands. It also manufactures and distributes professional monitoring and loudspeaker technology under the ADAM Audio brand; performance ready systems for auditoriums under the Martin Audio brand; and analogue synthesizers under the Sequential brand. The company sells its products through distributors, retailers, and system integrators, as well as directly to end users through its e-commerce platform and in-app software. Focusrite plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About BowFlex

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

