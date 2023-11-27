FY2023 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Boosted by Analyst

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.85.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

