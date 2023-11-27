FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greenland Technologies Holding Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Greenland Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Greenland Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $2.41 on Monday. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenland Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading

