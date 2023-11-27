FY2023 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NGM stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 673.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 526,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.