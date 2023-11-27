FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NUVB opened at $1.30 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

