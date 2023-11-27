FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

