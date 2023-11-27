FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $12.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.83. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $123.28 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,986.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

