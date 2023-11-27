GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $23.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 407,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GDS by 76.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 707,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. GDS has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.62.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

