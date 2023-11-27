GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $23.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of GDS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. GDS has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.62.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
