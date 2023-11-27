Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after buying an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,337,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.61 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

