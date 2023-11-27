GitLab (GTLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.05 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GitLab by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

