Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

