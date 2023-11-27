Guess?, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GES

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.