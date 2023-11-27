HC Wainwright Comments on Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

