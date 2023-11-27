HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.53 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 2,831.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,644,792 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 92.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 182.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.