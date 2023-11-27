HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.53 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.