Head to Head Analysis: Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Keyera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $6.00 billion 0.49 $31.30 million $0.93 30.39 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.37

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners 3.11% 14.05% 3.71% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 281.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 7 0 0 1.88 Keyera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus target price of $28.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Keyera has a consensus target price of $32.06, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Keyera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keyera is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Keyera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners



Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 818 MMcf/d of gathering capacity and 775 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 250 MBbls/d of gathering capacity and 496,000 Bbls of storage capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 421 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Gathering and Processing South segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing; and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Delaware basins. This segment owns and operates natural gas facilities with 1.1 Bcf/d of gathering capacity and 613 MMcf/d of processing capacity; crude oil facilities with approximately 90 MBbls/d of gathering capacity; and produced water facilities with approximately 354 MBbls/d of gathering and disposal capacity. The Storage and Logistics segment offers natural gas liquids, crude oil, and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing, and transportation, including rail, truck and pipeline services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities, and other customers. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Keyera



Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

