Head to Head Analysis: NIKE (NYSE:NKE) & TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and TOD’S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 9.82% 34.97% 13.27% TOD’S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TOD’S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $51.47 billion 3.18 $5.07 billion $3.24 33.22 TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NIKE and TOD’S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NIKE and TOD’S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 2 10 22 0 2.59 TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00

NIKE presently has a consensus target price of $122.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than TOD’S.

Summary

NIKE beats TOD’S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

