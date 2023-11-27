Head to Head Comparison: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Livento Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.42 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,241.41 Livento Group $1.97 million 2.30 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Livento Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Livento Group -178.21% -13.88% -12.46%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $79.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Livento Group.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Livento Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

